Delhaize Q3 profits ahead of expectations
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Delhaize Q3 profits ahead of expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Belgium-based supermarket group Delhaize unveiled better-than-expected profits in the third quarter, as sales grew in Belgium and it made smaller provisions for bonuses in the United States, the company said on Wednesday.

Operating profit in the third quarter, adjusted for one offs, fell 8.1 percent at identical exchange rates to 231 million euros ($295.71 million), above the 194 million euros expected in a Reuters consensus of eight analysts and brokerages.

Like-for-like sales at the group’s Belgian unit increased 0.6 percent in the third quarter, while analysts had expected a small decline. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)

