Greek operations would survive Grexit - Delhaize CFO
May 28, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

Greek operations would survive Grexit - Delhaize CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - Delhaize’s Greek operations would survive if the country were to leave the common European currency, the finance chief of the Belgian supermarket operator said on Thursday.

“Even in such a case, though the pain would hurt for a while in our accounts, we are confident Alpha Beta in Greece would survive, would continue to gain market share and could even profit from the difficult environment for other Greek retailers,” Chief Financial Officer Pierre Bouchut told reporters.

Bouchut added that growth in the group’s same store sales in the United States in April was similar to that seen in the first quarter but was driven by the group selling more items rather than by inflation.

In the first quarter, same store sales in the United States rose 2.5 percent, with retail inflation at 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Adrian Croft)

