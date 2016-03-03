FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Delhaize raises annual dividend 12.5 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 3, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Belgium's Delhaize raises annual dividend 12.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket group Delhaize, which is set to be acquired by Dutch peer Ahold, said on Thursday it would increase its annual dividend 12.5 percent to 1.80 euros per share, slightly above analyst expectations.

The group’s fourth-quarter operating profit, adjusted for one-off items, and revenues were in line with what the company had pre-announced in January.

The group said its merger with Ahold will be voted on at a shareholders meeting on March 14. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

