Belgian retailer Delhaize's Q2 profit jumps on strong Romania, Greece

July 21 (Reuters) - Belgian retailer Delhaize reported strong profit growth for the second quarter led by Romania and Greece.

Underlying operating profit for the April-June quarter rose 10.4 percent to 247 million euros ($272.5 million) while its margin grew to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent.

"Southeastern Europe's growth was again robust, driven by Romania and Greece," Chief Executive Frans Muller said.

Delhaize said that it expects its merger with Dutch peer Ahold to close on July 23.

The newly merged Ahold Delhaize is expected to commence trading on July 25.