a year ago
Belgian retailer Delhaize's Q2 profit jumps on strong Romania, Greece
July 21, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Belgian retailer Delhaize's Q2 profit jumps on strong Romania, Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Belgian retailer Delhaize reported strong profit growth for the second quarter led by Romania and Greece.

Underlying operating profit for the April-June quarter rose 10.4 percent to 247 million euros ($272.5 million) while its margin grew to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent.

"Southeastern Europe's growth was again robust, driven by Romania and Greece," Chief Executive Frans Muller said.

Delhaize said that it expects its merger with Dutch peer Ahold to close on July 23.

The newly merged Ahold Delhaize is expected to commence trading on July 25.

$1 = 0.9065 euros Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
