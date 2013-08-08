Delhaize raises guidance helped by U.S. growth

BRUSSELS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Belgian grocer Delhaize raised its guidance for 2013 after it beat expectations in the second quarter of the year helped by its third consecutive quarter of growth at its U.S. operations.

In the second quarter, its closely watched adjusted operating profit rose 5.8 percent to 193 million euros ($257.06 million), surprising analysts who had on average expected a 4.9 percent decline to 175 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

It said it was now expecting to make at least 780 million euros in 2013, more than 775 million euros it had previously forecast.