FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delhaize raises guidance helped by U.S. growth
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Delhaize raises guidance helped by U.S. growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Belgian grocer Delhaize raised its guidance for 2013 after it beat expectations in the second quarter of the year helped by its third consecutive quarter of growth at its U.S. operations.

In the second quarter, its closely watched adjusted operating profit rose 5.8 percent to 193 million euros ($257.06 million), surprising analysts who had on average expected a 4.9 percent decline to 175 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

It said it was now expecting to make at least 780 million euros in 2013, more than 775 million euros it had previously forecast.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.