FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delhaize sees food price inflation easing in 2012
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 6 years ago

Delhaize sees food price inflation easing in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize expects food price inflation in 2012 to retreat from the high levels seen in the second half of 2011, Chief Executive Pierre-Olivier Beckers said on Thursday.

“We saw the cost inflation accelerate from the summer and reach about 5 percent and it plateaued there. As we begin the year 2012 we see that slowly coming down. We don’t expect continued pressure at these levels in 2012,” Beckers told a news conference at the group’s headquarters in Brussels. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.