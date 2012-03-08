Delhaize sees food price inflation easing in 2012

BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize expects food price inflation in 2012 to retreat from the high levels seen in the second half of 2011, Chief Executive Pierre-Olivier Beckers said on Thursday.

“We saw the cost inflation accelerate from the summer and reach about 5 percent and it plateaued there. As we begin the year 2012 we see that slowly coming down. We don’t expect continued pressure at these levels in 2012,” Beckers told a news conference at the group’s headquarters in Brussels. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)