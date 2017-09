BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - Belgian retailer Delhaize will sell 25 stores in Montenegro to distributor Expo, the company said on Thursday.

Delhaize said the stores had revenues of about 50 million euros ($64.29 million) in 2012 but gave no further financial details about the transaction. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)