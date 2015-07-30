Ahold-target Delhaize posts better-than-expected sales performance

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Belgian grocer Delhaize , which Dutch rival Ahold plans to buy, on Thursday posted better-than-expected sales results in its main markets in the United States and Belgium.

Sales at stores open for at least at year increased 2.5 percent in the United States, Delhaize’s largest market with some 65 percent of sales. Analysts had on average expected a 2.2 percent increase.

In Belgium same store sales fell 0.6 percent, compared to analyst expectations of a 2.3 percent fall.

In June, Dutch grocer Ahold agreed to buy Delhaize in an all-share deal currently worth 8.7 billion euros ($9.55 billion) that will create one of the biggest food retailers in the United States and a major player in Europe. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)