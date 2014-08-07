Delhaize shines in U.S., struggles in Belgium and Serbia

* Takes 151 mln euros impairment on Serbia

* U.S. comp sales +3.3 pct vs 2.5 pct expected

* Belgian comp sales -1.2 pct vs -0.6 pct expected

BRUSSELS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket group Delhaize on Thursday unveiled a better-than-expected sales performance in the United States, but took another impairment on its Serbian operations and lost market share in Belgium

Same store sales in the United States, where the group makes some 60 percent of its business, rose 3.3 percent in the second quarter, ahead of the average 2.5 percent growth expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The group, which operates the Food Lion and Hannaford supermarkets in the United States, said the growth in sales was driven in part by an increase in retail inflation.

For the company as a whole, operating profit, adjusted for non recurring items, fell 11 percent in the second quarter to 178 million euros ($238.24 million), above the 169 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Delhaize repeated its 2014 outlook for capital expenses of 625 million and a target of 180 new store openings.

In Belgium, where Delhaize competes with Ahold, Colruyt, Carrefour and German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, comparable sales fell 1.2 percent and the company lost market share.

A Reuters poll had expected sales in the country to fall 0.6 percent.

In June the group announced that it would cut 2,500 jobs in its Belgian business, which prompted industrial action towards the end of the second quarter and impacted the sales performance.

Delhaize said it took another 150 million euro impairment on its Serbian operations, as sales continued to decline and the economic sentiment did not improve. ($1 = 0.7472 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)