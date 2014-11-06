UPDATE 1-Strong U.S. performance boosts Delhaize as Belgium sags

* U.S. same store sales growth 5.3 pct vs 3.0 pct expected

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket group Delhaize on Thursday reported better-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter, entirely driven by a strong performance of its business in the United States.

Operating profit, adjusted for one off items, rose 2.4 percent in the third quarter to 192 million euros ($240.4 million), above the 182 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Delhaize, which makes about 60 percent of its revenues in the United States, where it operates the Food Lion and Hannaford stores, said its margins in the country expanded and same store sales rose by 5.3 percent.

Analysts had expected U.S. same store sales to increase by 3.0 percent after growth of 3.3 percent in the second quarter.

Delhaize, which has benefited from a revamp of its Food Lion banner stores in southeastern U.S. state, said sales growth should continue in the fourth quarter.

The group said it had sold its 66 Bottom Dollar Food stores for about $15 million to the U.S. arm of German discount retailer Aldi. Delhaize will take an impairment of about $180 million on this transaction, which is expected to close in early 2015.

In Belgium, where the group faced industrial action and supply disruption after announcing 2,500 job cuts, same store sales fell by 5 percent, worse than an expected 4.2 percent decline, and profit margins contracted.

Delhaize said the disruptions would also impact the fourth quarter, though it planned to meet trade unions to further negotiate the restructuring of its company owned stores which it announced in June. (1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)