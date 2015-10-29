FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delhaize U.S. sales growth slows in Q3, Belgium returns to growth
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 29, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Delhaize U.S. sales growth slows in Q3, Belgium returns to growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket group Delhaize, which Dutch peer Ahold plans to buy, on Thursday said its Belgian business returned to growth while sales in its major U.S. market grew slower than in the previous quarter.

Sales at stores open for at least at year increased by 1.7 percent in the United States, Delhaize’s largest market with some 65 percent of sales where it operates the Food Lion and Hannaford chains. This was down from the 2.5 percent growth in the second quarter.

In Belgium, where Delhaize had been struggling with industrial action in previous quarters, sales growth returned, also at 1.7 percent, from a fall of 0.6 percent in the previous quarter.

In June, Dutch grocer Ahold agreed to buy Delhaize in an all-share deal currently worth some 8.9 billion euros that will create one of the biggest food retailers in the United States and a major player in Europe. Delhaize said the companies remained on track to complete the transaction by mid 2016.

Ahold will publish its results on November 11.

Delhaize kept its guidance for capital expenditures of 700 million euros and healthy levels of cash flow. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Julia Fioretti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
