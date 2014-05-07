Delhaize sales trends continue at start of Q2 - CFO

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket group Delhaize sees similar sales trends at the start of the second quarter as in the first, with strength in the United States and weakness in Belgium, the group’s Chief Financial Officer said.

“Adjusted for the Easter impact, it’s very similar to what we have experienced in Q1. Very strong in the U.S. Only in Serbia it looks as if the sales trend is better in April than it was in Q1,” Chief Financial Officer Pierre Bouchut told a conference call.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhaize posted a first-quarter core profit slightly below expectations as better-than-expected sales growth in the United States was outdone by a slowdown in its Belgian operations. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)