Delia*s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
December 8, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Delia*s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Delia*s Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it had hired advisers to help liquidate its assets.

The company listed total assets of $74 million and liabilities of $32.2 million in its filing on Sunday with a U.S. bankruptcy court. (1.usa.gov/1vvHoDY)

The company also said Chief Executive Tracy Gardner and Chief Operating Officer Brian Lex Austin-Gemas resigned on Friday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

