FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 15, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 6 years

TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Delinquency rates at most major U.S. banks fell marginally, as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Credit card charge-offs have fallen, except for Citigroup, Discover Financial and American Express.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Feb 2012 Jan 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.97 4.25 2.42 2.45 Discover Financial 2.80 2.75 2.25 2.31 Capital One Financial* 3.84 4.08 3.62 3.78 American Express Co 2.4 2.2 1.4 1.4 Bank of America Corp 5.56 5.63 3.75 3.80 Citigroup 5.36 5.27 3.09 3.13 *Capital One Financial reported metrics yesterday

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.