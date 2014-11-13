FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish billionaire offers $142 mln to delist tile maker Rovese
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 13, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Polish billionaire offers $142 mln to delist tile maker Rovese

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Polish billionaire Michal Solowow plans to delist Poland’s largest bathroom tile maker Rovese and is offering 482 million zlotys ($142 million) to buy the 42-percent stake he does not own, the broker handling the deal said on Thursday.

Solowow, who now controls almost 66 percent in Rovese, is offering 1.42 zlotys per share, almost 3 percent above Rovese’s Thursday closing price. Shareholders will have between Dec. 3 and Jan. 8 to sell their shares if they accept the offer.

Rovese’s net loss after the first three months of the year widened to 180.3 million zlotys from 34 million a year earlier. It was affected by falling currencies in Ukraine and Russia, where it has production facilities and sells tiles.

The tile maker would be the second company to be delisted by Solowow from the Warsaw bourse, after the businessman successfully bought out remaining shareholders at wooden floor panel producer Barlinek earlier this year.

The billionaire still controls synthetic rubber producer Synthos and developer Echo Investment. (1 US dollar = 3.3949 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.