Polish billionaire buys further 41 pct of Rovese, plans delisting
January 14, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 3 years ago

Polish billionaire buys further 41 pct of Rovese, plans delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Polish billionaire Michal Solowow has completed the purchase of 40.6 percent of Poland’s largest bathroom tile maker Rovese, the broker handling the deal said on Wednesday, a move which brings him closer to delisting the company.

Solowow, who after the transaction controls 99.8 percent in Rovese, offered 1.42 zlotys per share, almost 1.5 percent above its closing price on Wednesday.

Shareholders had between Dec. 3 and Jan. 8 to sell their shares. The total value of the transaction reached 467 million zlotys ($129.4 million).

The tile maker is likely to be the second company to be delisted by Solowow from the Warsaw bourse, after the businessman successfully bought out remaining shareholders at wooden floor panel producer Barlinek earlier this year.

The billionaire still controls synthetic rubber producer Synthos and developer Echo Investment. ($1 = 3.6099 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary, editing by David Evans)

