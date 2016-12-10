(Corrects reference to valuation of Foodpanda to that of its
Indian business in paragraph 5)
FRANKFURT Dec 10 Berlin-based online food
takeaway service Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest
start-ups, will acquire competitor Foodpand, a sign of further
consolidation to fend of new competition in Europe's sought
after food-delivery business.
Delivery Hero, which was valued at 2.8 billion euros ($2.96
billion) in its latest funding round in June, in a statement on
Saturday said it signed a definitive agreement buy Foodpanda,
itself a Berlin-based start-up.
Delivery Hero and Foodpanda are both backed by German
ecommerce firm Rocket Internet, which has invested 800
million euros in Delivery Hero last year and put 300 million
euros into Foodpanda which focuses on deliveries in Eastern
Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
Delivery Hero in a statement said the acquisition will be
funded by issuing new shares, with major shareholder Rocket
increasing its stake to 37.7 percent.
The companies did not disclose a purchase price but
Foodpanda struggles with sales in Asian countries
and other media reported earlier this year it failed to attract
buyers at a $10-15 million valuation for its India business and
closed its operations in Indonesia.
Currently Europe is home to many of the most active
international players in the online food takeaway business and
they are counting on their local ties, established customer
bases and extensive restaurant networks to fend off new
competition from the likes of Uber and Amazon
.
($1 = 0.9471 euros)
(Reporting by Tina Bellon Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)