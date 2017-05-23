FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delivery Hero says revenues nearly doubled in first quarter
May 23, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 3 months ago

Delivery Hero says revenues nearly doubled in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - * Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, says Q1 revenues rose 93 pct to 121 mln euros, or up 68 pct on a like-for-like basis

* Revenues in Europe up 44 pct, Middle East and North Africa by 92 percent, Asia by 222 percent, Americas by 131 pct

* Order numbers up 62 pct to 63 million in Q1 2017, up 46 pct on a like for like basis

* CEO says firm "in strong position to maintain growth momentum throughout the year and in the medium term, while continuing to improve our profitability as we reach further scale"

* Delivery Hero is seen as the start-up closest to going public in the portfolio of German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

