BERLIN, June 20 Online takeaway food delivery
group Delivery Hero will use the proceeds from a stock market
listing to help keep it ahead in a highly competitive market,
its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Niklas Ostberg told journalists the entry of the likes of
Uber into the delivery market was helping keep the
firm on its toes, adding the capital it hoped to raise would be
used to help it grow organically and through acquisitions.
Delivery Hero announced on Monday it aims to raise around
927 million euros ($1.03 billion) through a stock market listing
that could value it at up to 4.4 billion euros.
Christoph Stanger, an investment banker from Goldman Sachs
who is advising Delivery Hero, said the books are already
covered for the initial public offering (IPO) but said he was
keen to build a "high quality book".
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)