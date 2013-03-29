Michael Dell spoke with Blackstone during 'go-shop'-source

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Dell Inc founder and CEO Michael Dell met with private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and Francisco Partners during the computer maker’s “go-shop” period, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The meetings, which took place on March 7 and 8, will be disclosed in Dell’s proxy statement on Friday and indicate Blackstone explored early on the possibility of keeping Michael Dell as CEO in a bid to take over the company, the person said on condition of anonymity because the information is not yet public.

Michael Dell also met this week with Blackstone senior managing directors Dave Johnson and Chinh Chu, although the outcome of these discussions has yet to become clear, the person added.

Blackstone and Dell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

During a 45-day go-shop period that expired last week, Dell explored alternatives to Michael Dell’s and Silver Lake’s $24.4 billion offer for the world’s number-three PC maker.