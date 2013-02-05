FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dell CFO says company strategy to 'generally remain the same' post deal
February 5, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Dell CFO says company strategy to 'generally remain the same' post deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Dell Inc : * CFO Brian Gladden says company strategy to ‘generally remain the same’ post

deal * CFO Brian Gladden says recognizes turnaround will take time, will need more

investment * CFO Brian Gladden says under new structure, Dell will have time, flexibility

to pursue turnaround strategy without scrutiny,limitations of public company * CFO Brian Gladden says independent directors of board concluded ‘this makes

sense’ * CFO Brian Gladden says company can be more aggressive ‘in some cases’ as

private company with less quarter-to-quarter focus

