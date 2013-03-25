FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackstone offers more than $14.25 in cash or stock for Dell Inc shares in buyout deal - Dell filing
March 25, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Blackstone offers more than $14.25 in cash or stock for Dell Inc shares in buyout deal - Dell filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 (Reuters) - Dell: * Blackstone offers more than $14.25 in cash or stock for Dell Inc

shares in buyout deal - Dell filing * Blackstone working with Morgan Stanley as its lead debt financing source-

Dell filing * Blackstone says ‘would also expect to encourage’ but ‘not require’ michael

Dell to participate in transaction by rolling over equity - Dell filing * Icahn enterprises offers $1 billion cash equity capital, existing $1 billion

stock position and another $3 billion from affiliates of ichan enterprises

for the deal - Dell filing * Icahn enterprises proposes large Dell shareholders southeastern asset

management, t.rowe price would roll over their shares into new company - Dell

filing

