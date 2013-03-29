FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dell says leveraged recap would be risky
March 29, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Dell says leveraged recap would be risky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Dell Inc in preliminary proxy statement: * Says special committee chaired by alex mandl comprises of Laura Conigliaro,

Janet Clark and kenneth duberstein * Strategic party showed interest on January 24 to acquire dell’s financial

services business for between $3.5 billion and $4 billion * Michael Dell to own 71.6 percent, silver lake 24.1 percent, msd capital 4.3

percent of a private Dell after transaction * To add ‘significant number’ of sales personnel, increase research and

development spending in post-buyout plan * Uncertain adoption of microsoft’s new Windows 8, unexpected slowdown

in upgrades of Windows 7 * Special committee believes a leveraged recapitalization is risky, unlikely to

top silver lake’s offer

