BRIEF-Dell says leveraged recap would be risky

March 29 (Reuters) - Dell Inc in preliminary proxy statement: * Says special committee chaired by alex mandl comprises of Laura Conigliaro,

Janet Clark and kenneth duberstein * Strategic party showed interest on January 24 to acquire dell’s financial

services business for between $3.5 billion and $4 billion * Michael Dell to own 71.6 percent, silver lake 24.1 percent, msd capital 4.3

percent of a private Dell after transaction * To add ‘significant number’ of sales personnel, increase research and

development spending in post-buyout plan * Uncertain adoption of microsoft’s new Windows 8, unexpected slowdown

in upgrades of Windows 7 * Special committee believes a leveraged recapitalization is risky, unlikely to

top silver lake’s offer