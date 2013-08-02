FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dell committee and buyout group close to a deal-source
August 2, 2013

Dell committee and buyout group close to a deal-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dell Inc’s special committee and the buyout group led by company founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell are nearing a deal that would include an offer price of $13.75 per share and a special dividend of 13 cents, a source familiar with the matter said.

The deal includes changing the company’s buyout voting standard to exclude from the tally shares that do not cast votes, the source said.

Silver Lake declined to comment and a Dell representative could not immediately be reached.

