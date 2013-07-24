FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dell founder raises bid by $0.10/shr, seeks to ease voting rules
July 24, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Dell founder raises bid by $0.10/shr, seeks to ease voting rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Dell Inc said founder Michael Dell and private equity partner Silver Lake raised their buyout offer for the PC maker by 10 cents per share and were seeking to ease the voting requirements.

The new proposal is for the deal to go through on a majority of votes cast by unaffiliated shareholders. Previously the bidders needed to win majority support from all unaffiliated shareholders, whether they voted or not.

Michael Dell raised his offer to $13.75 per share, calling it the “best and final proposal”.

Dell postponed a shareholder vote on the buyout offer to Aug. 2. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

