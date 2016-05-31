FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Court rules fair value of Dell buyout was $17.62 per share
#Market News
May 31, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Court rules fair value of Dell buyout was $17.62 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to show opinion was published Tuesday, not Monday)

WILMINGTON, Del, May 31 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday that the fair value of the 2013 buyout of computer maker Dell Inc was $17.62 per share, entitling holdout stockholders to an added $3.87 per share over the original price of deal.

The ruling stems from an appraisal lawsuit pursued by investors holding more than 30 million shares who opposed the $24.9 billion deal. Many of the investors’ shares were disqualified from the appraisal action. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
