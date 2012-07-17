FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dell CEO warns of slowdown in No. 2 market China
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dell CEO warns of slowdown in No. 2 market China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASPEN, Colorado, July 17 (Reuters) - Dell Inc is experiencing a business slowdown in China, its largest market outside of the United States, Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell told a business forum on Tuesday.

The world’s second-largest economy, from which the PC maker derives some $5 billion in annual revenue, is growing at its slackest pace in more than three years, according to official data released last week.

“There are some challenges in China,” said the CEO, who will be convening a board meeting there in September. “Emerging markets are a big deal for us.”

Asked if he saw a business slowdown in China, he said: “That would be an accurate statement.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.