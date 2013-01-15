FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Silver Lake in advanced Dell buyout talks- sources
January 15, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

Silver Lake in advanced Dell buyout talks- sources

Nadia Damouni

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Talks to take No. 3 computer maker Dell Inc private are in an advanced stage with at least four major banks lined up to provide financing, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, which is leading the deal, tapped Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Barclays and RBC late last year to finance a potential deal, the sources with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity, because no details have been made public.

They said JPMorgan is advising Dell on a potential buyout of the $19 billion company, which would be one of the largest deals since the global recession.

Silver Lake is working with one of its major investors, known as limited partners, the sources said.

The sources cautioned that the deal could come soon but that the situation is still fluid.

Dell, Bank of America, RBC, Barclays and Credit Suisse declined to comment. JP Morgan and Silver Lake did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

