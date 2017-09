NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said he plans to sweeten his $15.4 billion share buyback plan for Dell Inc by Friday morning, in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Icahn said in the interview that his increased offer would include a warrant for Dell shares.

Icahn is working to scuttle a $24.4 billion takeover offer by Dell founder Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake.