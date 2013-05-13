FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dell committee asks Icahn for more information
#Market News
May 13, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Dell committee asks Icahn for more information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - The special committee of Dell Inc’s board of directors on Monday asked Carl Icahn for more details on the activist investor’s proposed offer for the computer maker.

Last week Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management Inc challenged Michael Dell’s $24.4 billion bid to take Dell private with an offer of $21 billion in cash.

But in a letter to Icahn, the committee said it was not clear if he intended to make “an actual acquisition proposal that the Board could evaluate” or if he intended his offer as an alternative in the event the pending sale to Silver Lake and Michael Dell is not approved.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
