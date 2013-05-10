FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn, Southeastern propose alternative to Dell buyout deal -WSJ
May 10, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

Icahn, Southeastern propose alternative to Dell buyout deal -WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management Inc, two of Dell Inc’s largest shareholders, have proposed an alternative to a $24.4 billion buyout deal led by founder Michael Dell, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Icahn and Southeastern, both vocal opponents of the deal, proposed giving Dell shareholders the option to keep holding stock in the company and take an additional $12 a share in cash or stock in a letter to Dell’s board Thursday night, the paper said.

The letter said Icahn and Southeastern together hold 13 percent of Dell’s stock. The duo have argued that the buyout effort from Michael Dell and private-equity firm Silver Lake Partners significantly undervalues the company, according to the paper. ()

In April, Blackstone pulled out just a month after it launched a challenge to the billionaire’s attempt to take Dell private. Icahn and Blackstone each offered alternatives that would keep part of the company public.

Representatives for the PC maker could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

