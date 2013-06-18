FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn seeks to allay fears over lack of financing for Dell bid
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

Icahn seeks to allay fears over lack of financing for Dell bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told Dell Inc shareholders that an investment bank would help fund his offer for the PC maker as he sought to assuage concerns over his means to fund the bid.

In an open letter to Dell shareholders published on Tuesday, Icahn said a major investment bank had indicated its willingness to make $1.6 billion available.

The letter also said he was “proceeding to obtain commitments for $5.2 billion of senior debt financing to be made available to Dell as a bridge loan to guarantee the tender offer.”

In addition, Dell Inc’s largest independent shareholder, Southeastern Asset Management, said it planned to sell about 72 million shares to Icahn, making him the company’s largest external shareholder.

Icahn and Southeastern are locked in a battle with company founder Michael Dell over the future of the world’s No. 3 PC maker, a struggle precipitated by the swift decline of the global computer industry and the company’s failure to arrest sliding revenues.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.