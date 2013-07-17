FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn renews call to defeat Dell buyout offer as vote looms
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

Icahn renews call to defeat Dell buyout offer as vote looms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Billionaire activist Carl Icahn renewed his call for Dell Inc stockholders to vote against a buyout offer from Michael Dell, amid reports that the company founder might not win enough support for his bid.

Dell shareholders are scheduled to vote Thursday on a plan laid out by Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake to take the No. 3 PC maker private in a $24.4 billion deal.

However, Dell may decide to delay the vote to gain time to win support for the deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

In an open letter to shareholders on Wednesday, Icahn said Dell’s special committee must allow a final vote to be completed on July 18, and not try to postpone the vote to a later date.

Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management oppose the offer, arguing that a $13.65 share offer “substantially” undervalues the company.

Michael Dell and Silver Lake would not raise their offer even if a vote on their offer were delayed, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Dell shares were down 1.4 percent at $12.83.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
