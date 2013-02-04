FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2013 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

Dell buyout still on track-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Talks between Dell Inc and a consortium led by its founder and chief executive Michael Dell to take the world’s No.3 PC maker private were still on track on Monday, with negotiations focusing on a price of between $13.50 and $13.75 per share, a person familiar with the matter said.

Talks are in their final stages and an outcome is expected soon, the person said, cautioning that no final agreement had been reached and negotiations could still break down.

Microsoft Corp is expected to invest around $2 billion in the deal, while private equity firm Silver Lake is expected to put in about $1 billion, the source said. Michael Dell is expected to roll over his roughly 16 percent stake and put in some of his own money so he has control of the company, the source added.

Dell and Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for a comment while Silver Lake declined to comment.

