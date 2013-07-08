FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Proxy firm ISS recommends Michael Dell's offer for PC maker
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 4 years

Proxy firm ISS recommends Michael Dell's offer for PC maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Investment advisory firm ISS has recommended Dell Inc shareholders vote for founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell’s $24.4 billion offer for the PC maker, the company’s special committee said.

Michael Dell, whose offer is backed by equity financing from buyout firm Silver Lake, have ruled out raising their $13.65 per share bid, people familiar with the matter said last week.

Billionaire Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management have offered a rival bid that would see shareholders tender 1.1 billion shares at $14 apiece.

Dell’s shares were up 2.3 percent in premarket trading on Monday. They closed at $13.30 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.