Michael Dell negotiating buyout at $13-$14 per share-sources
February 1, 2013 / 6:05 PM / in 5 years

Michael Dell negotiating buyout at $13-$14 per share-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Michael Dell, the chief executive and founder of the world’s No. 3 PC maker, is negotiating taking Dell Inc private together with his partners at $13 to $14 per share, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

A deal could come as early as Monday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Friday, cautioning that talks were ongoing and that the timetable could slip.

Michael Dell is expected to take majority ownership of the Round Rock, Texas-based company, while private equity firm Silver Lake and giant software company Microsoft Corp would become minority investors, the people said.

Dell did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Silver Lake and Microsoft declined to comment.

The deal would mark the largest leveraged buyout since the global financial crisis. Going private would allow Dell, which has been trying to become a one-stop shop for corporate technology needs as the PC market shrinks, to carry out a challenging makeover away from public scrutiny.

