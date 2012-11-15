FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Dell revenue lower than Street view
November 15, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Dell revenue lower than Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage in second paragraph to 11 percent)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dell Inc reported revenue that was slightly lower than Wall Street expectations for the third quarter but said it expects revenue to grow 2 to 5 percent in the fourth quarter.

The world’s No. 3 maker of personal computers said revenue in its fiscal third quarter fell 11 percent to $13.7 billion, slightly lower than the average analyst estimate of $13.89 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dell’s shares rose 2.5 percent in after market trading following the release of the results. (Reporting By Poornima Gupta; Editing by PM Berlowitz)

