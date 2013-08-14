FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 14, 2013 / 8:58 PM / in 4 years

Dell brings forward Q2 results release to Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dell Inc plans to release quarterly results on Thursday, publishing the numbers almost a week earlier than anticipated.

The company, which CEO Michael Dell and partner Silver Lake have proposed buying and taking private for $25 billion, said in a statement it will announce financial results Aug. 15 after the market closes. They had previously been scheduled for Aug. 20.

“We decided to accelerate the results announcement in light of the heightened interest in the company,” spokesman David Frink said without elaborating.

The results will come a day before a Delaware court hears activist investor Carl Icahn’s opposition to the CEO’s offer. Icahn, who leads a shareholder movement to try and derail that deal, wants the court to expedite a hearing on a lawsuit he filed this month.

The hedge fund billionaire is suing to try and force the company to hold a special vote on the offer the same day as its annual general meeting, arguing such an arrangement will compel the CEO and Silver Lake to put their best, final offer on the table for shareholders. A special vote on the buyout will be held on Sept. 12.

Frink said the early release had no relation to the pending case.

