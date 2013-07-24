FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Silver Lake would not back Dell offer at $14 per share-source
July 24, 2013

Silver Lake would not back Dell offer at $14 per share-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Silver Lake, which is backing Michael’s Dell’s sweetened $24.6 billion bid for Dell Inc, does not support an increase of the buyout consortium’s offer to $14 per share, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Dell’s special board committee is seeking at least $14 per share from the buyout group in order to consider a potential change in the shareholder voting terms which Michael Dell and Silver Lake have asked for, another person familiar with the matter said earlier.

Silver Lake, however, is unwilling to back a $14 per share offer to get such a concession from the special committee, the first source said.

Silver Lake declined to comment.

Silver Lake and Michael Dell sent a letter to the special committee on Tuesday in which their described their latest $13.75 per share offer, raised by just 10 cents per share, as their best and final proposal.

