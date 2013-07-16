FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dell may delay vote on buyout by a week -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 4 years

Dell may delay vote on buyout by a week -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Dell Inc may delay by about a week a scheduled July 18 shareholder vote on a $24.4 billion buyout offer from founder Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Bloomberg, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation, said Dell’s special board committee was considering the delay and would likely make a decision by the morning of July 18 based on whether enough votes have been cast to block the buyout.

Such a delay would allow Michael Dell and Silver Lake to either raise their bid or declare it their best and final offer, and would also give shareholders an opportunity to change their minds and recast their votes, Bloomberg said.

A Dell spokesman declined to comment on the Bloomberg report. Spokesmen for Dell’s special board committee and Silver Lake did not respond to requests for comment.

Dell shares were down 1.2 percent to $12.99 in late morning trading in New York, below Michael Dell’s and Silver Lake’s $13.65 per share offer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.