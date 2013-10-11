FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 1:37 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore-listed Del Monte Pacific to buy Del Monte's U.S. consumer foods business for $1.7 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Del Monte Pacific Ltd, a food and beverages company, said it had entered into an agreement to acquire the consumer food business of U.S.-based Del Monte Foods Consumer Products Inc. for $1.7 billion.

“This proposed acquisition offers the group access to a well-established, attractive and profitable branded consumer business in the world’s leading market, i.e., the U.S.,” the company said in a filing to the Singapore bourse on Friday.

“Prior to this acquisition, the U.S. was one of very few key markets where the company did not have a direct presence nor have its own brands,” it said.

Del Monte, which counts the Philippines as its largest market, is 67 percent-owned by NutriAsia Pacific Ltd (NPL). NPL is owned by the NutriAsia group, which is majority-owned by the Campos family of the Philippines.

Del Monte’s shares have jumped 59 percent so far this year, valuing the company at S$1.06 billion ($848 million) as of Wednesday’ close. Trading in the shares was halted on Thursday.

