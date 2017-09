SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore-listed Del Monte Pacific Ltd rose more than 4 percent after the food and beverage company signed an agreement to acquire the consumer food business of U.S.-based Del Monte Foods Consumer Products Inc. for $1.7 billion.

Its shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange, where the company has a secondary listing, surged 26 percent. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)