FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Deloitte Brazil unit hit with record fine over false audit reports
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2016 / 3:55 PM / in 9 months

Deloitte Brazil unit hit with record fine over false audit reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of accounting giant Deloitte has admitted to wrongdoing and will pay $8 million to settle civil charges that it issued "materially false" audit reports and tried to cover up the problems with false testimony and doctored files, U.S. auditor regulators announced Monday.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said that the $8 million fine against Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores marks the largest civil penalty it has ever imposed, and that it has also separately sanctioned 12 former partners and other officials for their role in the alleged scheme.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.