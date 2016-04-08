Deloitte not liable for ChinaCast fraud - 2nd Circuit

Deloitte’s Chinese auditing arm did not commit securities fraud by issuing clean audit opinions on ChinaCast Education Corp even while the company’s chief executive was embezzling money and misstating results, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, a three-judge appeals panel said Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA’s alleged failure to investigate red flags at the Chinese education and e-learning company was at most negligence, not the unreasonable recklessness needed to prove securities fraud.

