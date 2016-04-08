FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deloitte not liable for ChinaCast fraud - 2nd Circuit
April 8, 2016

Deloitte not liable for ChinaCast fraud - 2nd Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Deloitte’s Chinese auditing arm did not commit securities fraud by issuing clean audit opinions on ChinaCast Education Corp even while the company’s chief executive was embezzling money and misstating results, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, a three-judge appeals panel said Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA’s alleged failure to investigate red flags at the Chinese education and e-learning company was at most negligence, not the unreasonable recklessness needed to prove securities fraud.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VFc078

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
