FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deloitte hires FBI agent who oversaw probe into Sept 11 attack
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Deloitte hires FBI agent who oversaw probe into Sept 11 attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Deloitte & Touche LLP said on Monday it hired a former senior FBI official as its new director of security and privacy, as the firm seeks to help its client companies fight the threat from increasingly sophisticated computer hackers.

Mary E. Galligan, who supervised the FBI’s investigation into the September 11 attacks during a more than 25 year career in law enforcement, will advise Fortune 500 companies on cyber security risks for Deloitte.

She began her role last week, Deloitte said.

Galligan joined the FBI in 1988 and most recently served as special agent in charge of the FBI New York Office’s special operations and cyber division.

Deloitte is one of the world’s biggest consulting firms that advises companies on cyber security and privacy issues.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.