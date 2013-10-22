FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2013 / 9:53 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Deloitte to pay $2 mln to settle charges over audit rule violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show fine in not a new record, but instead matches a previous top penalty)

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Accounting giant Deloitte & Touche will pay a $2 million penalty to settle civil charges that it allowed a suspended auditor to continue working in the firm’s public company audit practice, the U.S. audit watchdog said Tuesday.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the body that polices auditors, said the fine matches a record penalty imposed by the board in another disciplinary matter.

Previously, the PCAOB in 2008 took disciplinary action against individual auditor, Christopher Anderson, who settled the case and agreed to pay a $25,000 fine and accept a one-year suspension from the industry. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

