Deloitte announced Wednesday it had settled a lawsuit filed by mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac, which had accused the audit firm of ignoring signs of a massive fraud at defunct mortgage lender Taylor Bean & Whitaker.

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed. Deloitte spokesman Jonathan Gandal said the two sides “reached mutually agreeable terms.”

