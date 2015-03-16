FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deloitte & Touche LLP names Joseph Ucuzoglu CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Deloitte & Touche LLP appointed Joseph Ucuzoglu chief executive to replace Cathy Engelbert, who was named chief executive of its parent Deloitte LLP last month.

Ucuzoglu was Deloitte’s national managing partner for government, regulatory and professional matters, responsible for the firm’s interactions with regulators and elected officials.

Ucuzoglu has served as senior adviser to the chief accountant at the Securities & Exchange Commission earlier. (Reporting by Rosmi shaji)

