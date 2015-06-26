FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deloitte hires FDIC's Robert Burns to boost bank regulatory services
June 26, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deloitte hires FDIC's Robert Burns to boost bank regulatory services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Deloitte & Touche LLP appointed Robert Burns, a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) veteran, to boost its banking and securities regulatory services.

As a director in Deloitte Advisory, its risk and financial advisory practice, Burns will help banking clients with their stress tests, liquidity coverage and credit risk management efforts among others.

He has worked at FDIC for 25 years and most recently was the senior executive responsible for risk analysis and supervisory programs of systemically important financial institutions. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

