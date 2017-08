March 27 (Reuters) - Audit and tax services firm Deloitte named Scott Baret leader of its U.S. banking and securities practice.

Baret was also named a vice chairman of Deloitte LLP, succeeding Kenny Smith.

Baret has more than 26 years of experience advising Deloitte's banking and securities clients. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)